New Ridge Brewing Co.

"Twas a Goob Day!

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Hart Lane Crowler$10.50
extra special bitter | 4.8% | fresh biscuit | floral | subtle fruit
Kid's Cheeseburger + Fries
single primal supply beef patty, yellow american, salted fries, heinz ketchup
PA Hot Chicken$14.00
hot honey oil, cooper sharp, buffalo ranch, long hots, iceberg, pickles
Instant Execution Crowler$18.50
Keller Pils Crowler$10.50
unfiltered german pilsner | 5.2% | light, crisp, clean, noble hop spice
Shoestring Fries$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
Ridge Burger$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
London Porter Crowler$11.50
english porter | 5.1% | chocolate, coffee, roasted malt
4-PK New Ridge IPA$19.50
west coast IPA | 7.3% | citrus, tropical fruit, dank
Beautiful and Dangerous Crowler$19.00
cherry belgian strong | 8.3% | dried fig, cherry tootsie pop
Location

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl

Philadelphia PA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
