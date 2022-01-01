New Ridge Brewing Co.
"Twas a Goob Day!
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl
Popular Items
Location
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
Neighborhood Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
Fat Lady Brewing
Brewery, Coffee and Light Bites
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
Come in and enjoy!
Pitchers Pub
Come on in and enjoy!