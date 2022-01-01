Go
New Rivers Restaurant

7 Steeple Street

Popular Items

spring salad$12.00
early spring salad; lettuces, herbs, chopped winter vegetables, rosemary dijon vinaigrette, whipped ricotta toasts
strip steak$35.00
grilled and sliced prime new york strip steak, tallow roasted yukon potato, grilled asparagus, bordelaise
pork loin chop$27.00
brined, grilled, and sliced boneless pork loin chop, asparagus, english peas, little carrots, smokey pork jus
chicken$26.00
herb roasted organic 1/2 chicken, smashed duck fat fingerling potatoes, dressed bitter greens, chicken jus
spring pickle mix$6.00
mixed pickled vegetables
romaine salad$12.00
a new rivers classic! chopped romaine, parmgiano reggiano, grilled garlic sourdough croutons, lemon caper vinaigrette
lemon tart$12.00
the new rivers burger$19.00
grilled all natural burger, vermont cheddar cheese, french onion onions, homemade seeded milk bun, bread & butter pickles and malt vinegar aioli on the side. choose hand cut fries or a salad
Location

7 Steeple Street

Providence RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

