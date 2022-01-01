Newton Center restaurants you'll love
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
55F Union Street, Newton
|Popular items
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
|EVERYTHING BAGEL
|$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
|(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
More about Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
796 Beacon Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.
|Four Spoons Pad Thai
|$15.95
Stir fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp, bean sprout, chive, egg, peanut, and paprika with chef's special sauce.
|Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls
|$7.50
Cabbage, carrot, celery, scallion, cilantro, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.
More about Union Street Restaurant
Union Street Restaurant
107 Union Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Union Chicken Nuggets
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast (not breaded), served with carrots, celery & bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Golden Heat, Teriyaki, or Plain.
(friend in oil cross contaminated with gluten)
|Peanut Sesame Chicken Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, served over wild rice, guacamole , cucumber, carrots, cabbage, toasted sesame peanut dressing (SUB STEAK $5)
|Buff Chicken BLT
|$16.00
More about SUSHICO
SUSHI
SUSHICO
761 Beacon St, Newton Centre
|Popular items
|SPICY TIGER ROLL*
|$20.00
spicy tuna, avocado, watercress, thai basil with sliced tuna, crunchy garlic truffle sauce on top. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (sesame oil) *GLUTEN (crunchy garlic) *TREE NUT/ALMOND (crunchy garlic)
|EDAMAME
|$9.00
•gluten free•vegetarian• traditional steamed edamame pods, available with your choice of toppings, or plain with sea salt. CONTAINS: *SOY (soy beans)
|TEMPURA SHRIMP
|$13.00
tempura shrimp maki with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and kabayaki sauce. CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (shrimp) *FISH (tobiko) *GLUTEN (tempura) *SOY (kabayaki sauce)
More about Fortune Panda
Fortune Panda
387 Boylston St, Newton
|Popular items
|Soda Can
|$1.25
|H5- Peking Style Pork
|$9.95
|Egg Roll
|$3.95
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Popular items
|B.L.T
|$9.95
Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato , mayo
|The Centre
|$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese
More about Tartufo - Newton
Tartufo - Newton
22 Union St, Newton
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli
|$30.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster, crabmeat, ricotta, touch of cream, lobster sauce, arugula.
**Gluten-free not available.
|Homemade Meatballs
|$13.00
Homemade with beef, veal, and lamb, served with tomato basil sauce and grilled bread.
|Gnocchi Pomodoro
|$24.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato, basil sauce, and fresh grated parmigiano cheese.
**Gluten-free not available.
More about Little Big Diner
Little Big Diner
1247 Centre Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Shoyu Ramen
|$16.50
chashu pork, ajitama egg, naruto, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
|Green Papaya Salad
|$11.00
toasted garlic, chili, citrus, dried shrimp, peanuts
|Kara-age Fried Chicken
|$12.00
deep fried marinated chicken bites, chili mayo, negi salad, togarashi
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Jinny's Pizzeria
Jinny's Pizzeria
1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (large) 3-4 people
|$18.00
Little gems, parmesan, garlicky croutons, white anchovies
|Pepperoni 12"
|$17.00
tomato sauce, local mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni
|Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs
|$10.00
Oven roasted chicken meatballs, braised with tomato sauce, pecorino and rosemary
More about Baramor
Baramor
45 Union St, Newton
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
|Tofu Wild Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Wild and long grain rice,
avocado spread, pico de gallo, pickled onion, crispy tofu, chipotle aioli
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
Atlantic salmon, green spinach rice, broccoli, garlic parsley oil
More about Thistle and Leek
Thistle and Leek
105 Union Street, Newton
|Popular items
|lamb meatballs
|$12.00
tomato & ginger curry, garlic flatbread
|cavatelli
|$14.00
parsnip puree, maitakes, beets, horseradish
|pork schnitzel
|$18.00
fingerlings, cucumber, cherry mustard
More about Salt Patisserie and Chocolaterie
Salt Patisserie and Chocolaterie
792 Beacon Street, Newton
More about Lee's Burgers Newton
Lee's Burgers Newton
216 Sumner Street, Newton Center