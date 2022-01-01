Newton Center restaurants you'll love

Newton Center restaurants
Toast
  • Newton Center

Newton Center's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Gastropubs
Bagels
Must-try Newton Center restaurants

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

55F Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
Consumer pic

 

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

796 Beacon Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, chive, peanut, and bean sprout.
Four Spoons Pad Thai$15.95
Stir fried rice noodles with chicken and shrimp, bean sprout, chive, egg, peanut, and paprika with chef's special sauce.
Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls$7.50
Cabbage, carrot, celery, scallion, cilantro, and bean thread noodles. Served with plum sauce.
Union Street Restaurant image

 

Union Street Restaurant

107 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Union Chicken Nuggets$14.00
Marinated chicken breast (not breaded), served with carrots, celery & bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Golden Heat, Teriyaki, or Plain.
(friend in oil cross contaminated with gluten)
Peanut Sesame Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, served over wild rice, guacamole , cucumber, carrots, cabbage, toasted sesame peanut dressing (SUB STEAK $5)
Buff Chicken BLT$16.00
SUSHICO image

SUSHI

SUSHICO

761 Beacon St, Newton Centre

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY TIGER ROLL*$20.00
spicy tuna, avocado, watercress, thai basil with sliced tuna, crunchy garlic truffle sauce on top. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (sesame oil) *GLUTEN (crunchy garlic) *TREE NUT/ALMOND (crunchy garlic)
EDAMAME$9.00
•gluten free•vegetarian• traditional steamed edamame pods, available with your choice of toppings, or plain with sea salt. CONTAINS: *SOY (soy beans)
TEMPURA SHRIMP$13.00
tempura shrimp maki with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and kabayaki sauce. CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (shrimp) *FISH (tobiko) *GLUTEN (tempura) *SOY (kabayaki sauce)
Fortune Panda image

 

Fortune Panda

387 Boylston St, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soda Can$1.25
H5- Peking Style Pork$9.95
Egg Roll$3.95
Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.T$9.95
Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato , mayo
The Centre$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat
Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese
Tartufo - Newton image

 

Tartufo - Newton

22 Union St, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster, crabmeat, ricotta, touch of cream, lobster sauce, arugula.
**Gluten-free not available.
Homemade Meatballs$13.00
Homemade with beef, veal, and lamb, served with tomato basil sauce and grilled bread.
Gnocchi Pomodoro$24.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato, basil sauce, and fresh grated parmigiano cheese.
**Gluten-free not available.
Little Big Diner image

 

Little Big Diner

1247 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shoyu Ramen$16.50
chashu pork, ajitama egg, naruto, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Green Papaya Salad$11.00
toasted garlic, chili, citrus, dried shrimp, peanuts
Kara-age Fried Chicken$12.00
deep fried marinated chicken bites, chili mayo, negi salad, togarashi
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre image

 

Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Banner pic

 

Jinny's Pizzeria

1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad (large) 3-4 people$18.00
Little gems, parmesan, garlicky croutons, white anchovies
Pepperoni 12"$17.00
tomato sauce, local mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni
Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs$10.00
Oven roasted chicken meatballs, braised with tomato sauce, pecorino and rosemary
Baramor image

 

Baramor

45 Union St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
Tofu Wild Rice Bowl$18.00
Wild and long grain rice,
avocado spread, pico de gallo, pickled onion, crispy tofu, chipotle aioli
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Atlantic salmon, green spinach rice, broccoli, garlic parsley oil
Thistle and Leek image

 

Thistle and Leek

105 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
lamb meatballs$12.00
tomato & ginger curry, garlic flatbread
cavatelli$14.00
parsnip puree, maitakes, beets, horseradish
pork schnitzel$18.00
fingerlings, cucumber, cherry mustard
Restaurant banner

 

Salt Patisserie and Chocolaterie

792 Beacon Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lee's Burgers Newton

216 Sumner Street, Newton Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newton Center

Salmon

Caesar Salad

