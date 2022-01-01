Newton Center American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Newton Center
More about Union Street Restaurant
Union Street Restaurant
107 Union Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Union Chicken Nuggets
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast (not breaded), served with carrots, celery & bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Golden Heat, Teriyaki, or Plain.
(friend in oil cross contaminated with gluten)
|Peanut Sesame Chicken Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, served over wild rice, guacamole , cucumber, carrots, cabbage, toasted sesame peanut dressing (SUB STEAK $5)
|House Burger
|$16.00
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Popular items
|B.L.T
|$9.95
Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato , mayo
|The Centre
|$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese
More about Baramor
Baramor
45 Union St, Newton
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$17.00
Char grilled 8oz angus, lettuce, tomato, american cheese
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$17.00
Double-breaded chicken thigh, house-made habanero hot sauce, pickles, texas toast
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
Atlantic salmon, green spinach rice, broccoli, garlic parsley oil