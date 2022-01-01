Newton Center bars & lounges you'll love
More about Union Street Restaurant
Union Street Restaurant
107 Union Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Union Chicken Nuggets
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast (not breaded), served with carrots, celery & bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Golden Heat, Teriyaki, or Plain.
(friend in oil cross contaminated with gluten)
|Peanut Sesame Chicken Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, served over wild rice, guacamole , cucumber, carrots, cabbage, toasted sesame peanut dressing (SUB STEAK $5)
|House Burger
|$16.00
More about Little Big Diner
Little Big Diner
1247 Centre Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Chef's Ultra Ramen
|$18.50
chashu pork, shoyu chicken, chili ground pork, ajitama egg, white kimchi, bean sprouts, scallions, chili crisp oil, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
|Shoyu Ramen
|$16.50
chashu pork, ajitama egg, naruto, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
|Kara-age Fried Chicken
|$12.00
deep fried marinated chicken bites, chili mayo, negi salad, togarashi
More about Jinny's Pizzeria
Jinny's Pizzeria
1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre
|Popular items
|McL'Oven 12"
|$18.00
pepperoni, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce (pizza by Morgan the creator of our Oven's name)
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
golden raisins, pine nuts, capers, calabrian chilis, sherry vinegar
|Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs
|$10.00
Oven roasted chicken meatballs, braised with tomato sauce, pecorino and rosemary
More about Baramor
Baramor
45 Union St, Newton
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$17.00
Char grilled 8oz angus, lettuce, tomato, american cheese
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$17.00
Double-breaded chicken thigh, house-made habanero hot sauce, pickles, texas toast
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
Atlantic salmon, green spinach rice, broccoli, garlic parsley oil