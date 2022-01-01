Newton Center bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Newton Center

Union Street Restaurant image

 

Union Street Restaurant

107 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Union Chicken Nuggets$14.00
Marinated chicken breast (not breaded), served with carrots, celery & bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Golden Heat, Teriyaki, or Plain.
(friend in oil cross contaminated with gluten)
Peanut Sesame Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, served over wild rice, guacamole , cucumber, carrots, cabbage, toasted sesame peanut dressing (SUB STEAK $5)
House Burger$16.00
More about Union Street Restaurant
Little Big Diner image

 

Little Big Diner

1247 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Ultra Ramen$18.50
chashu pork, shoyu chicken, chili ground pork, ajitama egg, white kimchi, bean sprouts, scallions, chili crisp oil, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Shoyu Ramen$16.50
chashu pork, ajitama egg, naruto, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Kara-age Fried Chicken$12.00
deep fried marinated chicken bites, chili mayo, negi salad, togarashi
More about Little Big Diner
Banner pic

 

Jinny's Pizzeria

1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
McL'Oven 12"$18.00
pepperoni, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce (pizza by Morgan the creator of our Oven's name)
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$10.00
golden raisins, pine nuts, capers, calabrian chilis, sherry vinegar
Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs$10.00
Oven roasted chicken meatballs, braised with tomato sauce, pecorino and rosemary
More about Jinny's Pizzeria
Baramor image

 

Baramor

45 Union St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Burger$17.00
Char grilled 8oz angus, lettuce, tomato, american cheese
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$17.00
Double-breaded chicken thigh, house-made habanero hot sauce, pickles, texas toast
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Atlantic salmon, green spinach rice, broccoli, garlic parsley oil
More about Baramor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newton Center

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston