Newton Center breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Newton Center
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.75
Corned Beef, swiss, russian, sauerkraut, dark rye
|Potato Latkes
|$6.75
W/apple Sauce and Sour cream
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Jinny's Pizzeria
Jinny's Pizzeria
1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre
|Popular items
|Oven Roasted Broccoli
|$14.00
calabrian chili, lemon, pecorino (gluten free)
|Farro & Snap Pea Salad
|$15.00
watercress, radishes, ricotta salata, cacio e pepe dressing
|Chicken-Pecorino Meatballs
|$10.00
Oven roasted chicken meatballs, braised with tomato sauce, pecorino and rosemary