Cake in Newton Center

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
55F Union Street, Newton
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
|BIRTHDAY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Coffee Cake
|$4.50
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)