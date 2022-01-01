Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve cake

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

55F Union Street, Newton

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
BIRTHDAY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

Coffee Cake$4.50
Chocolate Cake$4.50
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Jinny's Pizzeria

1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre

Banana Nutella Cake$6.00
Bundt Cake, just like grandma used to make... (contains nuts)
