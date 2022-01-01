Chai lattes in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
55F Union Street, Newton
|CHAI LATTE
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|$4.75
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy