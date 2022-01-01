Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

55F Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHAI LATTE
ICED CHAI LATTE$4.75
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre image

 

Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Tuna Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Clams

Hot Chocolate

Edamame

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston