Cheesecake in Newton Center

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Thistle and Leek image

 

Thistle and Leek

105 Union Street, Newton

chocolate cheesecake$10.00
caramel, hobnob crumble
