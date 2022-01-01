Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
