Chicken sandwiches in Newton Center

Union Street Restaurant
107 Union Street, Newton
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$17.00
breaded cutlet, red sauce, pesto, mozzarella, baguette
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.75
grilled chicken, burrata, tomato, pesto
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Lee's Burger Place
216 Sumner Street, Newton Center
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$6.95
Breaded fry chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.
|Grill Chicken Sandwich BYO
|$7.75
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll with guacamole, lettuce, juicy tomato & mayo on a butter toasted burger bun