Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve clams

Union Street Restaurant image

 

Union Street Restaurant

107 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder Cup$6.50
cognac, marjoram, buttered potatoes, bacon
More about Union Street Restaurant
Thistle and Leek image

 

Thistle and Leek

105 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
countneck clams$14.00
white wine, hatch green chili butter, sourdough toast
More about Thistle and Leek

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Grilled Chicken

Rice Bowls

Rangoon

Cake

Quinoa Salad

Chicken Soup

Fried Rice

Pudding

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston