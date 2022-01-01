Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve cookies

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.50
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Flourless Cookie Assortment$30.00
Our Tatte signature flourless assortment includes our delicious plain brownies and coconut macaroons.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Coconut)
4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
