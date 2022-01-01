Crispy chicken in Newton Center
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
796 Beacon Street, Newton
|Mango Crispy Chicken
|$16.95
Battered chicken with ginger, sweet chili sauce, onion, mango, sweet pepper, and side of steamed broccoli. Served with rice.
|Crispy Chicken Thai Basil
|$16.95
Battered chicken with chef's special sauce, sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cauliflower, onion, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
|Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$16.95
Battered fried chicken, onion, sweet pepper, roasted cashew nut, pineapple, scallion, and sauteed in prik pao sauce. Served with rice.