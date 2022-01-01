Crispy chicken in Newton Center

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

796 Beacon Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Crispy Chicken$16.95
Battered chicken with ginger, sweet chili sauce, onion, mango, sweet pepper, and side of steamed broccoli. Served with rice.
Crispy Chicken Thai Basil$16.95
Battered chicken with chef's special sauce, sweet pepper, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cauliflower, onion, and Thai basil. Served with rice.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut$16.95
Battered fried chicken, onion, sweet pepper, roasted cashew nut, pineapple, scallion, and sauteed in prik pao sauce. Served with rice.
More about Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
Item pic

 

Lee's Burger Place

216 Sumner Street, Newton Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Fried crispy chicken filet on a butter toasted sesame roll with fresh lettuce, tomato, Sriracha ranch, jalapeno peppers
More about Lee's Burger Place

