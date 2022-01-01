Egg sandwiches in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.25
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish