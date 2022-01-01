Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.25
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

