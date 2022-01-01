Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve french toast

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella & Berries French Toast$12.95
Topped/ Strawberry & Blueberry
French Toast$9.95
Coconut Almond French Toast$12.95
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

