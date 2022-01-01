French toast in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve french toast
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Nutella & Berries French Toast
|$12.95
Topped/ Strawberry & Blueberry
|French Toast
|$9.95
|Coconut Almond French Toast
|$12.95
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|French Toast
|$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Savory French Toast
|$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame