Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

55F Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
Thistle and Leek image

 

Thistle and Leek

105 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chickpea fritter sandwich$12.00
feta cream, radish, arugula, garlic flatbread
More about Thistle and Leek

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

French Fries

Waffles

Muffins

Tacos

Veggie Burgers

Avocado Salad

Tuna Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston