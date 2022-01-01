Grilled chicken in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
796 Beacon Street, Newton
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
|$16.50
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed assorted vegetables, teriyaki sauce, and top with sesame seed. Served with rice.
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Lee's Burger Place
216 Sumner Street, Newton Center
|Grill Chicken Sandwich BYO
|$7.75
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll with guacamole, lettuce, juicy tomato & mayo on a butter toasted burger bun
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast with Caesar dressing