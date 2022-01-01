Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

796 Beacon Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki$16.50
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed assorted vegetables, teriyaki sauce, and top with sesame seed. Served with rice.
More about Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Item pic

 

Lee's Burger Place

216 Sumner Street, Newton Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grill Chicken Sandwich BYO$7.75
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken breast on a butter toasted sesame roll with guacamole, lettuce, juicy tomato & mayo on a butter toasted burger bun
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast with Caesar dressing
More about Lee's Burger Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Drunken Noodles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Clams

Cappuccino

Tuna Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Teriyaki Chicken

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston