Hibiscus tea in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

55F Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RASPBERRY-HIBISCUS MINT TEA$3.50
brioche, raspberry-hibiscus mint glaze
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
