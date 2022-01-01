Hibiscus tea in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street
55F Union Street, Newton
|RASPBERRY-HIBISCUS MINT TEA
|$3.50
brioche, raspberry-hibiscus mint glaze
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea
|$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
|Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea