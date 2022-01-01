Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Newton Center
/
Newton Center
/
Hummus
Newton Center restaurants that serve hummus
Union Street Restaurant
107 Union Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Roasted Carrot Hummus
$11.00
root veggie chips, chili verde oil
More about Union Street Restaurant
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
No reviews yet
Falafel Hummus Salad
$13.00
falafel, hummus, chopped salad, tahini, pitta
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
