Panna cotta in
Newton Center
/
Newton Center
/
Panna Cotta
Newton Center restaurants that serve panna cotta
Jinny's Pizzeria
1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre
No reviews yet
Vanilla Panna Cotta
$9.00
sweet tomato-orange marmalade, olive oil
More about Jinny's Pizzeria
Thistle & Leek
105 Union Street, Newton
No reviews yet
panna cotta
$11.00
jasmine panna cotta, pink muscat grapes, cardamom shortbread
More about Thistle & Leek
