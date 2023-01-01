Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Stella Cafe

549 COMMONWEALTH AVE, NEWTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
Coleslaw, Swiss cheese and a side of French fries
More about Stella Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$13.50
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Cheesecake

Pork Dumplings

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Papaya Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (789 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (707 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston