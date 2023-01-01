Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pastrami sandwiches in
Newton Center
/
Newton Center
/
Pastrami Sandwiches
Newton Center restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
Stella Cafe
549 COMMONWEALTH AVE, NEWTON
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sandwich
$16.00
Coleslaw, Swiss cheese and a side of French fries
More about Stella Cafe
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road
30 Langley Road, Newton
No reviews yet
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
$13.50
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road
