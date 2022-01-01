Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Newton Center
/
Newton Center
/
Pies
Newton Center restaurants that serve pies
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
No reviews yet
Apple Pie
$6.00
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
$6.00
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
