Pumpkin pies in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre
Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre
55F Union Street, Newton
|(V) PUMPKIN PIE
|$3.50
brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle
More about Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre
Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)