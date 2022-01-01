Pumpkin pies in Newton Center

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre

55F Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(V) PUMPKIN PIE$3.50
brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle
More about Blackbird Doughnuts Union Street - Newton Centre
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre
Thistle and Leek image

 

Thistle & Leek

105 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$39.00
More about Thistle & Leek

