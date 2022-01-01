Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve rice bowls

Little Big Diner

1247 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Ground Pork Rice Bowl$15.50
chili ground pork, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs
Kara-age Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$15.50
deep fried marinated chicken, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs
Shoyu Chicken Rice Bowl$15.50
grilled marinated chicken, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs
More about Little Big Diner
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
Baramor

45 Union St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Wild Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild and long grain rice,
avocado spread, pico de gallo, pickled onion, crispy tofu, chipotle aioli
More about Baramor

