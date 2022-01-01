Rice bowls in Newton Center
Little Big Diner
1247 Centre Street, Newton
|Chili Ground Pork Rice Bowl
|$15.50
chili ground pork, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs
|Kara-age Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$15.50
deep fried marinated chicken, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs
|Shoyu Chicken Rice Bowl
|$15.50
grilled marinated chicken, brown rice, carrots, pressed cucumbers, fresh herbs
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg