Sashimi in Newton Center

More about SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
SUSHI
SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
761 Beacon St, Newton Centre
|CHEF'S CHOICE 6 PIECE SASHIMI*
|$28.00
chef selected 6 piece sashimi with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi
|CHEF'S CHOICE 12 PIECE SASHIMI*
|$57.00
chef selected 12 piece sashimi with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi
|CHEF'S CHOICE 20 PIECE SASHIMI*
|$100.00
chef selected 20 piece sashimi with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi
