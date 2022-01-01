Short ribs in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve short ribs
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
796 Beacon Street, Newton
|Massaman Short Ribs
|$25.50
Braise boneless short rib in massaman curry, peanut, grilled onion, grilled potatoes, crispy shallot, and cilantro. Served with rice.
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg