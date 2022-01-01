Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Newton Center
/
Newton Center
/
Spaghetti
Newton Center restaurants that serve spaghetti
Market-tiamo
36 Langley Rd, Newton
No reviews yet
Homemade Spaghetti 1/2lb
$5.99
More about Market-tiamo
Thistle & Leek
105 Union Street, Newton
No reviews yet
whole wheat spaghetti
$16.00
cherry tomatoes, leek butter, parmesan
More about Thistle & Leek
Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center
Egg Sandwiches
Edamame
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Chai Lattes
Hummus
More near Newton Center to explore
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Needham
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(564 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(376 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(212 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston