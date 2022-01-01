Tacos in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve tacos
SUSHI
SUSHICO
761 Beacon St, Newton Centre
|BLACK BASS CEVICHE TACOS*
|$16.00
two black bass ceviche tacos, crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, chives, citrus brine. CONTAINS: *FISH (bass) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
|SALMON TACOS*
|$15.00
two fresh ora king salmon tacos, crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, roasted sesame seeds, house ponzu. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
|TUNA TACO*
|$15.00
two fresh tuna tacos with crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, chives, sea salt, roasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Taco Salad
|$13.75
tortilla stips, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, black beans, corn, chicken, salsa, ranvh
Baramor
45 Union St, Newton
|Steak Tacos
|$18.00
Three corn tortillas, house-marinated, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella, house-made spicy serrano sauce
|Cajun Chicken Tacos
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas, blackened chicken thigh, lettuce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, crema