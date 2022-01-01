Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SUSHI

SUSHICO

761 Beacon St, Newton Centre

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK BASS CEVICHE TACOS*$16.00
two black bass ceviche tacos, crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, chives, citrus brine. CONTAINS: *FISH (bass) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
SALMON TACOS*$15.00
two fresh ora king salmon tacos, crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, roasted sesame seeds, house ponzu. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
TUNA TACO*$15.00
two fresh tuna tacos with crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, chives, sea salt, roasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
More about SUSHICO
Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$13.75
tortilla stips, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, black beans, corn, chicken, salsa, ranvh
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Baramor image

 

Baramor

45 Union St, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$18.00
Three corn tortillas, house-marinated, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella, house-made spicy serrano sauce
Cajun Chicken Tacos$17.00
Three corn tortillas, blackened chicken thigh, lettuce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, crema
More about Baramor
Thistle and Leek image

 

Thistle and Leek

105 Union Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
fish taco$13.00
crispy hake, cabbage, garlic crema, fresno chili
More about Thistle and Leek

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Chili

Short Ribs

Waffles

Dumplings

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston