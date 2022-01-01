Tarts in Newton Center
Newton Center restaurants that serve tarts
30 Langley Road, Newton
|Apple Tart
|$4.50
1241 Centre Street, Newton
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Nut Tart Slice
|$6.50
Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)