Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve tarts

Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Tart$4.50
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Nut Tart Slice$6.50
Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)
More about Tatte Bakery - Newton Centre

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Shrimp Salad

Lobster Rolls

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

French Toast

Apple Salad

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (600 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston