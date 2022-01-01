Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve tuna salad

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
Scoop of Tuna Salad$3.25
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
