Tuna sandwiches in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

