Turkey clubs in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

Turkey Club$13.25
choice of ham or turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, challah
Tatte Bakery | Newton Centre

1241 Centre Street, Newton

GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
