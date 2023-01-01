Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve wonton soup

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street

796 Beacon Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$6.50
Wonton shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices. Served with baby bok choy, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
Wonton Noodle Soup$13.95
Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin, baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, romaine heart, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
More about Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street
Item pic

 

House Of Noodles面之家

19 Pelham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup (shrimp&Pork)云吞汤(8)$10.95
More about House Of Noodles面之家

