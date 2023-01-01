Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve wontons

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton - 796 Beacon Street

796 Beacon Street, Newton

Wonton Soup$6.50
Wonton shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices. Served with baby bok choy, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
Wonton Noodle Soup$13.95
Shrimp and pork blended in Thai spices wrapped in wonton skin, baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, romaine heart, carrot, bean sprout, fresh rice noodles, garlic oil, white pepper, scallion, and cilantro in clear broth.
House Of Noodles

19 Pelham Street, Newton

Wonton In Spicy Sauce红油抄手$8.95
