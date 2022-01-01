Burritos in Newton Highlands
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Dining Car Cafe & Market
The Dining Car Cafe & Market
4-8 Hartford, Newton
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Fresh eggs, crispy pan-seared carnitas, refried black beans, Vermont cheddar, salsa verde
More about Anna's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria
27 Lincoln Street, Newton
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
|Super Carnitas Burrito
|$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
More about Anna's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria
27 Lincoln Street, Newton
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Steak Burrito
|$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken