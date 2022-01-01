Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Newton Highlands

Newton Highlands restaurants
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve burritos

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

4-8 Hartford, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Fresh eggs, crispy pan-seared carnitas, refried black beans, Vermont cheddar, salsa verde
More about The Dining Car Cafe & Market
Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Al Pastor Burrito$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
More about Anna's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria

