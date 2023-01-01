Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Newton Highlands
/
Newton Highlands
/
Chicken Parmesan
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
O'Hara's Food & Spirits
1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(1256 reviews)
GF Chicken Parmigiana
$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana
$20.00
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits
Avenue Deli Newton - 1134 Beacon Street
1134 Beacon Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$9.50
More about Avenue Deli Newton - 1134 Beacon Street
