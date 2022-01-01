Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newton Highlands

Go
Newton Highlands restaurants
Toast

Newton Highlands restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

4-8 Hartford, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken on Goat Sandwich$12.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Chicken on Goat Sandwich$12.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Buttermilk marinated white meat chicken, stone-ground mustard slaw, house-made
pickles, on a house-made toasted roll.
More about The Dining Car Cafe & Market
Farm Grill & Rotisserie image

 

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

40 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Gyros Sandwich$12.95
SERVED WITH A SMALL GREEK SALAD
CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH ONLY$9.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Traditional Chicken Salad Roll up, with your choice of toppings
More about Farm Grill & Rotisserie
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Highlands

Burritos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Burritos

Super Burritos

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Eggplant Parm

Lentil Soup

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Newton Highlands to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston