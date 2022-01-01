Chicken sandwiches in Newton Highlands
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Dining Car Cafe & Market
4-8 Hartford, Newton
|Chicken on Goat Sandwich
|$12.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
Buttermilk marinated white meat chicken, stone-ground mustard slaw, house-made
pickles, on a house-made toasted roll.
Farm Grill & Rotisserie
40 Needham Street, Newton
|Chicken Caesar Gyros Sandwich
|$12.95
SERVED WITH A SMALL GREEK SALAD
|CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH ONLY
|$9.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Traditional Chicken Salad Roll up, with your choice of toppings