Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Newton Highlands

Go
Newton Highlands restaurants
Toast

Newton Highlands restaurants that serve curry

Banner pic

 

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

4-8 Hartford, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Red Lentil Soup$6.95
Thai red curry, coconut milk, garlic and ginger, toasted pumpkin seeds
More about The Dining Car Cafe & Market
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$19.00
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Highlands

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mediterranean Salad

French Fries

Bean Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Newton Highlands to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston