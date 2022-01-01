Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
Newton Highlands
/
Newton Highlands
/
Garden Salad
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve garden salad
Farm Grill & Rotisserie
40 Needham Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$11.00
Garden Salad with Kabob
$15.45
Garden Salad with 4 Grilled Shrimp & Avocado
$15.45
More about Farm Grill & Rotisserie
O'Hara's Food & Spirits
1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(1256 reviews)
Side Garden Salad
$4.75
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits
Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Highlands
Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Tuna Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Newton Highlands to explore
Newton Center
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Needham
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(566 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston