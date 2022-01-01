Greek salad in Newton Highlands
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve greek salad
The Dining Car Cafe & Market
4-8 Hartford, Newton
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, English cucumber, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, red wine and fresh herb vinaigrette
Lincoln Kitchen
57 Lincoln st, Newton
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Creamy Greek Dressing