Lentil soup in Newton Highlands

Newton Highlands restaurants
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve lentil soup

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

4-8 Hartford, Newton

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Red Lentil Soup$6.95
Thai red curry, coconut milk, garlic and ginger, toasted pumpkin seeds
More about The Dining Car Cafe & Market
Lincoln Kitchen

57 Lincoln st, Newton

TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$4.00
More about Lincoln Kitchen

