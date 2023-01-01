Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Newton Highlands

Go
Newton Highlands restaurants
Toast

Newton Highlands restaurants that serve pudding

Farm Grill & Rotisserie image

 

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

40 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Farm Grill & Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Buttonwood

51 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$11.00
sesame caramel, french vanilla icecream
More about Buttonwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Highlands

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Reuben

Steak Subs

French Fries

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Chili

Map

More near Newton Highlands to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston