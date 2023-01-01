Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Newton Highlands

Newton Highlands restaurants
Toast

Newton Highlands restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

Buttonwood

51 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Winter Squash Risotto$28.00
mushrooms, crispy sage, parmigianno reggiano
More about Buttonwood
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Asparagus Risotto$20.00
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits

