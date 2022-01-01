Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Newton Highlands

Newton Highlands restaurants
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve spaghetti

Lincoln Kitchen image

 

Lincoln Kitchen

57 Lincoln st, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatball$16.00
Homemade Beef and Pork Meatballs, Baked w/Homemade Tomato Sauce and Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread
More about Lincoln Kitchen
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Side Spaghetti
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits

