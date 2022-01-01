Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Newton Highlands
/
Newton Highlands
/
Spaghetti
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve spaghetti
Lincoln Kitchen
57 Lincoln st, Newton
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Meatball
$16.00
Homemade Beef and Pork Meatballs, Baked w/Homemade Tomato Sauce and Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread
More about Lincoln Kitchen
O'Hara's Food & Spirits
1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(1256 reviews)
Side Spaghetti
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits
