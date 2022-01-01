Tacos in Newton Highlands
Newton Highlands restaurants that serve tacos
More about Anna's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria
27 Lincoln Street, Newton
|Corned Beef Taco
|$3.75
Available only on St. Patrick's Day!
Orders for other dates cannot be processed.
Comes with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and your choice of beans and mustard.
|Taco
|$3.69
|Take Home Taco Kit
|$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.