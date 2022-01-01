Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newton Highlands

Go
Newton Highlands restaurants
Toast

Newton Highlands restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Taco$3.75
Available only on St. Patrick's Day!
Orders for other dates cannot be processed.
Comes with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and your choice of beans and mustard.
Taco$3.69
Take Home Taco Kit$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
More about Anna's Taqueria
Taco image

 

Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco$3.69
More about Anna's Taqueria
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Fish Tacos$17.00
Chicken Tacos$16.00
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Highlands

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Bean Burritos

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Burritos

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Newton Highlands to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston