Newton restaurants you'll love

Olivia's Bistro
136 Adams Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$24.00
veal | beef | pork | Grana
|Chicken Parm
|$25.00
penne | tomato-basil sauce | mozzarella
|Tagliatelle
|$25.00
truffle crema | fresh mushrooms | brown butter | herbs
Sebastians
2 Wells Avenue, Newton
|Popular items
|Double Chocolate Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Herbed Turkey Burger
|$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Moldova Restaurant
344 Watertown st, Newton
|Popular items
|Mititei Moldovenesti
|$27.00
Minced beef and pork rolls, served with fresh cabbage salad, baked potato topped with sour cream, pickles and homemade hot sauce.
*this item has a temporary price increase due to meat price surge
|Dumplings with potatoes
|$11.00
Homemade steamed dumplings with potatoes. Also known as "Pierogi".
|Borscht (Seasonal Special)
|$10.00
Ukranian borscht made with beetroots, potatoes, cabbage, red bell pepper, and carrots.
***PLEASE NOTE THAT PRICES ON UBEREATS AND GRUBHUB MAY BE HIGHER THEN IN-HOUSE PRICES
Buff's Pub
317 Washington St., Newton
|Popular items
|Half Wings /10 wings
|$14.50
|Basket of French Fries
|$6.50
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
Thai Amarin
287 Centre St, Newton
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.75
Rice noodle wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, scallion, bean sprout and tamarind juice.
|Tamarind Duck
|$22.00
Crispy half boneless roasted duck browned and topped with fruity tamarind sauce over assorted vegetables.
|Sweet n sour sauce
|$1.25
Hearty Teriyaki Newton
67 Crafts Street, Newton
|Popular items
|Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken And Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
|Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
Light-Fried Tofu With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables And Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
Cafe Martin West Street
7 West Street, Newton