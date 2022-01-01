Newton restaurants you'll love

Go
Newton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newton

Newton's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Newton restaurants

Olivia's Bistro image

 

Olivia's Bistro

136 Adams Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bolognese$24.00
veal | beef | pork | Grana
Chicken Parm$25.00
penne | tomato-basil sauce | mozzarella
Tagliatelle$25.00
truffle crema | fresh mushrooms | brown butter | herbs
More about Olivia's Bistro
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

2 Wells Avenue, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Chocolate Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
More about Sebastians
Moldova Restaurant image

 

Moldova Restaurant

344 Watertown st, Newton

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mititei Moldovenesti$27.00
Minced beef and pork rolls, served with fresh cabbage salad, baked potato topped with sour cream, pickles and homemade hot sauce.
*this item has a temporary price increase due to meat price surge
Dumplings with potatoes$11.00
Homemade steamed dumplings with potatoes. Also known as "Pierogi".
Borscht (Seasonal Special)$10.00
Ukranian borscht made with beetroots, potatoes, cabbage, red bell pepper, and carrots.
***PLEASE NOTE THAT PRICES ON UBEREATS AND GRUBHUB MAY BE HIGHER THEN IN-HOUSE PRICES
More about Moldova Restaurant
Buff's Pub image

 

Buff's Pub

317 Washington St., Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Wings /10 wings$14.50
Basket of French Fries$6.50
Fried Pickles$7.95
More about Buff's Pub
Thai Amarin image

 

Thai Amarin

287 Centre St, Newton

Avg 4.6 (1185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.75
Rice noodle wok fried with egg, crushed peanut, scallion, bean sprout and tamarind juice.
Tamarind Duck$22.00
Crispy half boneless roasted duck browned and topped with fruity tamarind sauce over assorted vegetables.
Sweet n sour sauce$1.25
More about Thai Amarin
Hearty Teriyaki Newton image

 

Hearty Teriyaki Newton

67 Crafts Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled Chicken And Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Grilled Chicken With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Light-Fried Tofu With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables And Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
More about Hearty Teriyaki Newton
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Martin West Street

7 West Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Martin West Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newton

Salmon

French Fries

Dumplings

Map

More near Newton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston