Calamari in
Newton
/
Newton
/
Calamari
Newton restaurants that serve calamari
Olivia's Bistro
136 Adams Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Grilled Calamari Salad*
$16.00
fennel | onion | tomato | olives | white beans
Grilled Calamari Salad - GF
$16.00
More about Olivia's Bistro
Buff's Pub
317 Washington St., Newton
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari with Jalapeno peppers
$15.95
More about Buff's Pub
