Calamari in Newton

Newton restaurants
Newton restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Olivia's Bistro

136 Adams Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Calamari Salad*$16.00
fennel | onion | tomato | olives | white beans
Grilled Calamari Salad - GF$16.00
More about Olivia's Bistro
Buff's Pub image

 

Buff's Pub

317 Washington St., Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari with Jalapeno peppers$15.95
More about Buff's Pub

