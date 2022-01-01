Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Newton

Go
Newton restaurants
Toast

Newton restaurants that serve curry

Thai Amarin image

 

Thai Amarin

287 Centre St, Newton

Avg 4.6 (1185 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry***$11.50
Yellow Curry**$11.50
Red Curry**$11.50
More about Thai Amarin
Item pic

 

Hearty Teriyaki Newton

67 Crafts Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Curry Rice Bowl$14.95
Thin-Cut Steak With Onion, Carrots And Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg on the side.
Vegetables Curry Rice Bowl$13.95
Freshly Assorted Vegetables With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.
Fish Fillet Curry Rice Bowl$14.95
Light-Fried Tilapia Fish Fillet With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.
More about Hearty Teriyaki Newton

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton

Rangoon

Garden Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Rangoon

French Fries

Cookies

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Newton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston