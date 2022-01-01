Curry in Newton
Newton restaurants that serve curry
More about Thai Amarin
Thai Amarin
287 Centre St, Newton
|Green Curry***
|$11.50
|Yellow Curry**
|$11.50
|Red Curry**
|$11.50
More about Hearty Teriyaki Newton
Hearty Teriyaki Newton
67 Crafts Street, Newton
|Steak Curry Rice Bowl
|$14.95
Thin-Cut Steak With Onion, Carrots And Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg on the side.
|Vegetables Curry Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Freshly Assorted Vegetables With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.
|Fish Fillet Curry Rice Bowl
|$14.95
Light-Fried Tilapia Fish Fillet With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.