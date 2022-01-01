Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Newton

Newton restaurants
Newton restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Amarin image

 

Thai Amarin

287 Centre St, Newton

Avg 4.6 (1185 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.75
More about Thai Amarin
Item pic

 

HEARTY TERIYAKI

67 Crafts Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice$11.95
Delicious Taiwanese Style Sausage(Salty And Sweet) With Egg, Onion And Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top.
More about HEARTY TERIYAKI

